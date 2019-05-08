If You’re Going To Follow One Travel Couple In 2019, Make It This Inspirational Duo

Although they portray a life of pink-hued sunsets, easy smiles, golden tans and delicious cocktails, it’s bloody hard to make a living as a ‘professional traveller’. Just think about it: how many people would give anything to escape the daily grind and book a round world flight with their partner? Now: how many actually make it happen (and get paid to do so).

Anyway, whether you’re planning your own ‘escape’ or you’re simply looking to live vicariously for a minute, it’s hard to know which accounts to follow as they’re all so bright and beach-y. And if you’re not careful, you’ll end up with 2000 identical sources of ‘inspiration’.

Suffice to say: being discerning about who you follow is essential to your sanity, reputation and status in Instagram’s finely tuned algorithm. While this task will depend on your personal tastes and aims, we thought we’d make it a little easier by recommending an absolute must-follow account for any aspiring globetrotter.

Marie Fe and Jake Snow are like if Daenerys and Jon Snow lost the crows-feet and pale skin, and decided to travel the world together. And while their families were initially as confused about their ‘internet dream’ as a non Game Of Thrones watcher is about the phrase “winter is coming”, as can be seen by their 487k followers, the risk paid off.

Whether you want to learn editing tips, be inspired by creative photo framing, stay informed about the ecological issues our planet is facing, gain an insight into new cultures or simply gorge your eyeballs on some of the world’s more pristine destinations, these guys have you covered.

Starting with a post of theirs that recently went viral, Marie and Jake’s second visit to the Komodo Islands exposed a significant problem with tourists leaving their rubbish on the beach, taking it from Pink Beach to Plastic Beach, as they compare two images, side by side from 2018 and 2019.

However it’s not all doom and gloom—they also show off some of the world’s lesser known (but no less stunning) cultural artefacts and experiences, like the Indonesian underwater statues in Gili Meno.

The markets of Cappadocia…

And beautiful architecture, like the Riads of Morocco’s Marrakesh.

They also provide some excellent examples of how to frame a cheeky romantic photo, like this epic waterfall shot…

And how to make the most of the ‘golden hour’ of light you get at the end of the day…

They also capture some stunning scenery, from Bali…

To the sandy deserts of Jordan…

To the urban oases of Malaysia…

Of course they also give you a sneak peek of the wildlife that exists in some of these locations…

As well teach you how to creatively frame a shot…

And how to put a twist on a stereotypical shot…

Plus: a masterclass in how to not take yourself too seriously…

