Kevin Hart Proved That This $60,000 Watch Is Made For Little Guys

Does (watch) size really matter? Not when you have $60,000 to drop on a watch…but it does if you’re vertically challenged. Kevin Hart was spotted at SiriusXM in New York this week rocking an equally serious timepiece from Audemars Piguet.

The Royal Oak Selfwinding Openworked is a stunning piece of watchmaking that was released back in 2014. Whilst it’s no longer officially on sale through the Swiss watchmaker, the resale market is currently asking anywhere between US$60,000 to US$70,000 for one – that’s about $94,000 local coin.

What makes it stand out in this case is its size. At 39mm the stainless steel case is neither too big or too small – a perfect companion to Hart’s famous 1.63m frame. When short guys wear big watches things can often go a bit astray with unsightly bulkiness outshining the rest of the outfit. For Hart this was no problem as he paired the watch with an impeccably tailored double breasted suit in a very light purple or aubergine hue. Tie? Ditched for a crispy button-up white collar shirt. Dress shoes? Ditched for a cool pair of suede navy sneakers. Man jewellery? Yes – it was all about that Cartier diamond bling, baby.

There’s absolutely nothing to pick on here. Kevin Hart continues to be the little guy punching above his sartorial weight in Hollywood. And he’s got the watch collection and knowlede to prove it.

Read Next