Hedonists Now Have A Lavish New Reason To Visit San Fransisco

The Golden Gate Bridge. Cable cars. Alcatraz. Facebook. San Francisco may be known for its bearded hipsters and frugal tech workers but there is now a luxurious addition to that list: MIRA.

Unlike any residential block of flats you’ve ever seen, MIRA is a cross between an unfinished game of Jenga and the abstract dream of a cashed-up Picasso, currently under development by Studio Gang architects.

Expected to host 400 lavish condominiums, MIRA has sweeping views of the bay and more amenities than you can throw a water-bed at.

The building recently celebrated its approval to “top out” at 400ft, which Studio Gang says is, “Especially meaningful… we fought hard for this building to be full height so that we could include more below-market rate units.”

The aspiring Norcal hotspot was designed by Jeanne Gang—the only architect in TIME‘s 100 Most Influential People list for 2019—and as the drool-worthy Instagram teasers attest—he was a smart choice.

In terms of amenities, Hypebeast reports, “The 480,000-square-foot residence will feature various amenities, including a rooftop deck, private lounge, fitness centre, dog washing station, and conference room.”

If you’re interested in buying or renting: “There will be one, two and three bedroom apartments offered, each designed with large bay windows for a panoramic experience,” Hypebeast continues.

“Valet parking will be available for up to 340 cars, in addition to electric vehicle charging stations. In line with the area’s affinity for bikes, there will also be spaces for up to 150 bicycles.”

The first residents are set to move in later this year, so you hedonists and abstract design lovers better get ready to beg for a lease… For more information check out MIRA’s website.

