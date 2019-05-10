Suit Up With 20% Off M.J. Bale’s Exquisite Kingston Collection

Not all suits are born equal. The Kingston Collection from M.J. Bale is making a point of this by presenting a premium line of suiting which pays homage to an unrivalled level of craftsmanship that no other name can possess – Mother Nature.

The Australian menswear label recently partnered with the Tasmanian merino wool growing enterprise known as Kingston in order to inherit greater control over the quality of their suits and the materials that make it. This duty of care extends from the farm where the sheep are ethically raised right down to the final Super 120s and Super 150s suits that you see before you. It’s a journey which traverses the globe from the lush rolling greens of Kingston’s pristine natural landscape to a 354-year-old firm in Italy to be woven. The result is a truly exquisite suit that bears all the hallmarks of quality and respect for the environment that created it.

The Kingston Collection is expressed in four timeless colours: blue, navy, charcoal and grey. D’Marge also have you covered in the discount department with a 20% off code which will see you in a M.J. Bale suit quicker than you can say: “Suit up, son!”