Bon-Vivants Now Have A Lavish New Reason To Visit Sydney

The Harbour Bridge. The Opera House. Hemmingway’s. From the urban masterpieces of Circular Quay and The Rocks to Manly’s original hipster cafe, Sydney is home to a lot of iconic architecture. However, out near the airport tends to be an area most artistically-minded tourists skip over in their pursuit of hotter destinations.

Likewise, those seeking luxury tend to flock to places like the Park Hyatt, the Shangri-La or Sofitel, for views over Darling Harbour and the CBD.

That may soon be set to change, with the opening of a brand new Citadines Connect Hotel at Sydney Airport—a chic business ~stay~ perfect for travellers passing through the city of sun and surf.

With a retro design (think bright pastels, patterned floors, neon signs and artwork adorned walls), the Penthouse (the Citadine’s best room, which comes with a rooftop cinema) pays tribute to the golden age of air travel, with vibes of glamour and indulgence.

The place also has a suave cocktail bar that guests can use to spend happy hour gazing down at the airport’s busy runways below.

Oh and don’t worry if you can’t wrangle The Penthouse—the other rooms (which range from economy to first class) aren’t too shabby either, including deluxe bedding, a 55-inch TV with Netflix, complimentary Wi-Fi, rainfall shower and blackout curtains.

Located in Mascot, the property is a 15-minute walk or 2-minute drive to Sydney Airport’s domestic terminal, and a 10-minute drive to the international terminal (Sydney’s CBD is just a 15-minute drive or train ride away).

This announcement is part of a chic new trend in the airport hotel industry, following last month’s announcement that the iconic JFK airport also has a luxury hotel, years in the making, which is now on the verge of opening.

Who knows, in the future, dodgy airport motels may become a thing of the past?

