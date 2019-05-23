Neymar Actually Wore A Skirt With His Jesus Tuxedo

Isn’t it ironic, don’t you think? 90s death metal aside, we wanted to bring diversity to the forefront of today’s celebrity style conversation by making it official: Men, it’s okay to wear a skirt…even if you do love Jesus very much.

That’s exactly what Neymar Jr did this week when he stepped out for his new fragrance launch with Diesel called ‘Spirit of the Brave’. The 27-year-old professional diver Brazilian football star rocked a unique ensemble which consisted of a black tuxedo jacket, black dress shirt with a wild gold tribal motif, rosary bead necklace, a black skirt which extended past the knees and black suede chelsea boots. Confused? So are we. It does make one wonder whether he’s wearing diamond studded garments under that conservatively lengthened skirt. Let’s not forget that Neymar is worth a reported $185 million…

And he has the watch collection to prove it. Based on some snooping it seems that Neymar is rocking a custom diamond studded version of his latest timepiece from Gaga Milano, a boutique Swiss watchmaker whose pieces are loud and exuberant to say the least. Price? Undisclosed but you can expect it to range in the tens or hundreds of thousands based on the diamonds alone.

Not bad. Good size. But personally we think the Sommelier from John Wick pulled off this whole look a lot better.

