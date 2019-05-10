You Don’t Have Guts To Pull Off Nicholas Hoult’s Wild Pink Suit

Always bet on pink. Or maybe not, unless your name is Nicholas Hoult. At the red carpet premiere of his new film Tolkien, the 29-year-old X-Men actor did something most men wouldn’t dare to pull off – a baby pink suit from the latest Dior collection complete with baby pink sneakers.

The suit itself is a unique design let alone the colour. It features a single button double breasted jacket design which keeps things looking rather clean on Hoult. This minimalist approach is further extended with the omission of a pocket square and tie. In its place was a crispy white shirt buttoned all the way to the top.

For those wanting to try this daring look, the entire outfit hails from Dior Men’s Spring 2019 collection by Kim Jones – including the signature tailleur oblique jacket which is sure to turn heads. And the sneakers? Dior Men by Kim Jones B24 sneakers in light pink. Godspeed, you stylish space monkey.

Just remember to keep those sneakers squeaky clean.

