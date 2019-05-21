Pierce Brosnan Proved That A Retired 007 Agent Can Still Dress Better Than You

So Pierce Brosnan is 66-years-old now and according to Dr. Google the current age for retirement is approximately 65 years and 6 months. If our calculations are correct this makes Brosnan a senior and the only seniors that can rival him are far and few between – give or take a Jeff Goldblum or Michael Keaton.

The Golden Eye star was recently spotted in Los Angeles running errands in what is arguably one of the coolest errand uniforms ever. There’s nothing special about it to be honest, but it’s the way Brosnan throws it altogether along with his unwavering steely charisma that makes this look work wonders.

That winning look comprises of a navy suede bomber jacket, black polo shirt, regular cut denim and woven black leather slip-ons. The tinted lens on a transparent sunglass frame help in taking this dad-core look to the next level, as does the immaculate hairstyle and groomed beard.

Silver fox, suede, denim, leather…did we miss anything? Of course – the watch. Brosnan polished it off nicely with an elegant Girard-Perregaux Vintage 1945 watch.

The timepiece features a distinctive square case in gold alongside a white dial that bears a small seconds subdial, power reserve indicator and date display between 1 and 2 o’clock paired to a brown leather strap. Punters can expect to pay in the region of $15,000 for one of these pieces.

Bow down to the old man who can dress better than you. And your father. And probably his father, too.

Read Next