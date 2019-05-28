Rolex’s Partnership With Motorsport; A Love Affair That’s Spanned Generations

It’s not everyday you score unprecedented access to the secretive International Broadcast Centre of the world’s premiere motor racing event, but for one lucky ginger that dream became a reality when Rolex invited us along to experience how their timing expertise is entrenched in Formula One tradition.

The opening round of the 2019 Formula One Grand Prix was once again staged at Melbourne’s iconic Albert Park, a street circuit which sees some of the season’s most exciting battles taking place across sixteen high-speed corners.

The day was also one that was met with sombre celebration due to the sad passing of the sport’s long-serving Race Director Charlie Whiting just a day prior. Whilst the mood was naturally reserved out of respect for Whiting, it also displayed a side of Formula One to us that’s rarely witnessed amongst all the heated battles – unity.

It’s the same unity that was on show at the latest round in Monaco which paid tribute to the late racing legend, Niki Lauda. It’s evidence that Formula One is more than just a sport; it’s a family which is uniquely built on competition and compassion that’s been nurtured since 1946.

One of the key players of the sport today is Rolex and this is how they play a pivotal part in the grand show.