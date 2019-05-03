Sail GP is a new two-day international yacht racing series which involves six super-fast F50 catamarans battling it out to see who can navigate the race courses of Sydney, New York, San Francisco, Cowes and Marseille the fastest, without wrecking their luxury steeds in the process.
The Aussies beat the other international crews back in February on their home-court of Sydney, but now as the competition heads to San Fransico for the second event (which starts tomorrow), the sailors from the land-down-under have almost come a cropper while warming up, the dramatic footage of which the team’s ‘speed-master’ Kyle Langford recently posted to Instagram.
This is what we were expecting in San Francisco! Lucky to get back to the dock with the wing upright today. This is what happens when the leeward rudder lets go and the windward elevator that’s creating over 1000kg of downforce comes out of the water. Nek minute…hold on! #sailgp #sanfrancisco #loose #foiling
Turns out there’s a reason for all that James Bond-esque safety equipment, after all. While the hydrofoil technology that enables these beautiful catamarans to nudge 100kmph is useful, it’s also a deadly sharp implement, so it’s a good thing, as Kyle says, that they all got back to the dock in one piece.
