Sail GP is a new two-day international yacht racing series which involves six super-fast F50 catamarans battling it out to see who can navigate the race courses of Sydney, New York, San Francisco, Cowes and Marseille the fastest, without wrecking their luxury steeds in the process.

The Aussies beat the other international crews back in February on their home-court of Sydney, but now as the competition heads to San Fransico for the second event (which starts tomorrow), the sailors from the land-down-under have almost come a cropper while warming up, the dramatic footage of which the team’s ‘speed-master’ Kyle Langford recently posted to Instagram.

Turns out there’s a reason for all that James Bond-esque safety equipment, after all. While the hydrofoil technology that enables these beautiful catamarans to nudge 100kmph is useful, it’s also a deadly sharp implement, so it’s a good thing, as Kyle says, that they all got back to the dock in one piece.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kyle Langford (@kylelangford1) on Apr 27, 2019 at 9:23am PDT

