The Untold Story Of Steve McQueen & The Iconic TAG Heuer Monaco

It takes two legends of the game to forge a name that lasts half a century. TAG Heuer Monaco and Steve McQueen are synonymous with one another thanks to an illustrious history that intertwines with the spirit of competition and victory during motor racing’s golden era. Success is a fine balance of time, talent and tenacity.
This is the story of how the original King of Cool came to meet one of motor racing’s most iconic timepieces.
Start Your Engines
1930
Terrence Stephen McQueen is born March 24 in Indianapolis. His father William McQueen was a stunt pilot for a flying circus but it was when McQueen moved in with his great uncle that his passion for racing began after receiving a red tricycle on his fourth birthday.
1952
1958
McQueen’s breakout role finally arrives where he plays a bounty hunter in a western television show. The show ran until 1961 and made McQueen a household name. He’d go onto starring in lead roles for films such as The Great Escape and his Oscar-nominated Bullitt.
1969
TAG Heuer simultaneously debuted the Monaco in Geneva and New York on 3rd March 1969, the Heuer Monaco was the first square, water-resistant automatic chronograph watch in the history of Swiss watchmaking.
1970
McQueen, now a bonafide racer of motorcycles and cars placed second in the 12 Hours of Serbing professional race behind the wheel of a Porsche 908/02.
1971
McQueen was at the height of his career and he was chosen to star in Le Mans, a motor racing drama which introduced the King of Cool to the TAG Heuer Monaco. His props master Don Nunley pointed out that McQueen had chosen a Heuer patch on his white Nomex race suit and subsequently gave McQueen four Heuer watches to choose from. McQueen chose the most unusual piece out of the bunch – the ‘McQueen Monaco’ model 1133B.
1975
McQueen’s association with the watch would spawn a partnership like no other for decades to come. After the debut of the ‘McQueen Monaco’ came the 1533 which used a Calibre 15 movement. This was followed by the 73633 model in 1972 which eliminated the date dial for third sub-dial. In the final year of its production, TAG Heuer experimented by debuting one of their rarest watches to date – the ‘Dark Lord’ – a PVD black version of the Monaco. Less than 20 is believed to exist in the world.
1998
Resurrection in its finest form arrives after more than two decades of absence. TAG Heuer re-issues a limited run of 5,000 units of the original Monaco. These models bear the original Heuer logo of its predecessors even after the company’s acquisition by Techniques d’Avant Garde (TAG).
2011
After a succession of updated models, 2004 saw the arrival of the Monaco V4, an innovative watch which was belt drive and used ball bearings rather than traditional wheels and bearings. By 2011 the striking titanium version of the watch had arrived with just 200 units produced.
Today
