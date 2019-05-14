THE PLAYBOOK FOR THE MODERN MAN, SIGN UP NOW

Score Up To 30% Off These Sublime Sweats From Todd Snyder x Champion

Whether you want them for running or the runway, these sweats have you covered.

Enjoy up to 30% off the most recent Todd Snyder x Champion collaboration at Todd Snyder.

This selection of sublime sweats, made in Canada are now up on sale. Available in a selection of pastel colours including a pink, blue, orange and yellow, they are the perfect addition to your casual closet that could be worn to the gym or out for coffee. Pair the sweatshirts with some trousers and you’ll be set for any cold Autumn day.

To add an extra touch of class to the Champion Brand, Todd Snyder has worked closely with the design team to create timeless silhouettes, with an edgy, modern look. If you aren’t too keen on pastel colours, there are also a selection items on sale that are available in more ‘traditional’ colours, including some seriously cool graphic tees and tracksuits.

Explore More Todd Snyder x Champion Collaboration Deals
Todd Snyder + Champion Terry Pocket Sweatshirt in Surf Green
Terry Pocket Sweatshirt in Surf Green Was:$98 Now:$69
Todd Snyder + Champion Terry Popover Hoodie Sweatshirt in Peony
Terry Popover Hoodie Sweatshirt in Peony Was:$138 Now:$99
Todd Snyder + Champion Terry Popover Hoodie Sweatshirt in Yellow
Terry Popover Hoodie Sweatshirt in Peony Was:$138 Now:$99

