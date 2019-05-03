THE PLAYBOOK FOR THE MODERN MAN, SIGN UP NOW

Upgrade Your Whisky Collection With This Truly Delectable Sale

Finally: a whisky sale that will tickle your tongue AND stroke your wallet…

No man is complete without a magnificent set of whisky. That’s right: not even Sinatra. However, with great collection comes great financial ruin, if one isn’t careful.

Which is why, whether you’re a penny pincher or A-Grade baller, it’s always smart to take advantage of the deals on offer. And today we’ve found one of the very best.

The Whisky Exchange, one of Britain’s finest purveyors of the good stuff, is currently holding an epic sale with global delivery, and everything from Highland Park to Auchentoshan is up for a significant discount.

Considering we’d pay full price for these magnificent drinks and not regret it in the slightest, we’d recommend you get in quick, before these tasty deals get all supped up.

Balvenie 17 Year Old DoubleWood
Balvenie 17 Year Old DoubleWood Was:$194 Now:$184
Mars Maltage Cosmo
Mars Maltage Cosmo Was:$114 Now:$108
Highland Park Valkyrie
Highland Park Valkyrie Was:$104 Now:$99
Ichiro's Malt & Grain
Ichiro’s Malt & Grain Was:$139 Now:$130
Auchentoshan Three Wood
Auchentoshan Three Wood Was:$90 Now:$77
Taliske Port Ruighe
Talisker Port Ruighe Was:$98 Now:$89

