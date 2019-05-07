Here’s Your Only Chance To Score Up To 35% Off Serious Yoga Gear

It’s time to get your downward dog on yoga fiends. Dedicated yoga label Manduka, the people behind some of the world’s finest athletic performance products for yoga, currently have a decent sale running which sees up to 35% off their full priced items.

Those who haven’t come across the label will be pleased to know its humble beginnings. The year was 1997 and Peter Sterios, an architect turned yogi, discovered a simple, elegantly designed black mat whose combination of firm grip and complete support revolutionised the way he practiced yoga. In honour of the yoga masters who inspired him, he sought to share this amazing product with others. Through word of mouth Manduka, which means ‘frog pose’ was quickly established with the mats spreading from teacher to teacher and teacher to student. The rest they would say is history with the name extending into apparel.

If you’re after yoga performance tops, shorts, mats or towels then you’ve come to the right place. Get on it before all the other stylish male yogis do.