THE PLAYBOOK FOR THE MODERN MAN, SIGN UP NOW

Get exclusive content, special offers and latest news delivered to your inbox.

The Truth About Australia’s Cavalier Attitude Towards ‘Sustainability’

An inconvenient truth.

Tinnies. Takeaway flat-whites. Tasmania. Tesla? Australia is known more for gas-guzzling than ‘sustainable energy’. Public-transport-complaining is a national hobby and if you’re not heading “up the coast” or “down the coast” on holiday then you’re not ‘true blue’.

Besides: if your ‘eco-friendly’ Prius breaks down in the middle of the Outback you’re in hotter sand than a backpacker who never got round to watching Wolf Creek. Anyone who grew up here will know this. However, many European tourists come here and are shocked that a country so renowned for its natural beauty can be so cavalier about sustainability.

But the truth is Australia was not designed with public transport — let alone ‘sustainability’ — in mind. And for every dollar Angela Merkel spends on renewable energy, it seems the Australian government spends two on road-building.

There are three reasons for this.

Firstly: many Australian consumers don’t care about sustainability as much as the cultural capital their third gen ‘keep cup’ lends them.

Secondly: as reported by the Australian Financial Revieweven while there is a renewable energy boom in other parts of the world, “Big infrastructure investors are steering clear of Australia’s energy sector because of the risks and political uncertainties.”

Thirdly: many people have forgotten that, as one surfer recently put it, “The real eco-warrior is the one wearing 20-year-old, mass produced boardshorts, not the one wearing the brand new recycled plastic monstrosities,” (paraphrased from deep in Swellnet’s commentary board).

Anyway — while we applaud small businesses like Who Gives A Crap for making their processes eco-friendly and socially responsible, the corporate anxiety around whether consumers really care about sustainability suggests most companies see sustainability as a cash cow rather than a moral responsibility.

Read Next

obutton id="flyout-close" class="icon">Close

Subscribe

Close

Sign up now,
you magnificent bastard.

Access exclusive content, be the first to know about giveaways
and receive news before your mates.

z