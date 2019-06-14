One Of The Sexiest RFID-Protected Leather Wallets Today Only Costs $115

You don’t need us to tell you that wallets are one of the most important accessories a man can own. They hold some of your most important items in life including that photo of your ex, your gym pass and of course your maxed out credit card.

Seriously though, since wallets are tasked with storing various important items, it renders them them worthy of swiping contents from. There are quite literally hundreds of thousands of wallets out there for you to pick from, some of which are awful, others which are brilliant. This particular wallet from Bellroy is the latter and it even comes with added security.