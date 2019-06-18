Cool Summer Sandals That Even Jesus Would Worship

Your sandals say more about your fashion sense than you probably realise. And whether you are a ‘sports slides’ by the pool guy, a ‘Vespa and rolled up trousers with Saint Laurent swag’ man or a leather Birkenstock loving backpacker, you are going to want to purchase the right sandals to go with your ‘look’.

While we admit it’s hardly neuroscience, from personal experience, misunderstood ‘resort chic’ invitations and many wasted dollars spent, we can tell you this purchasing decision is not as simple as it seems. From lesser known Japanese brands like Suicoke, suave British manufacturers like Grenson, Moroccan Mirage labels like Casablanca 1942 and haute couture favourites like Valentino and Saint Laurent, there is an abundance of shoemakers to consider.

And that’s before you even get onto staples like Birkenstock, premium offerings like Gucci, Irish-Italian fusions like O’Keeffe, classics like Ancient Greek Sandals and, of course, Prada (recommended by Satan himself).

Not to be outdone, we have also included N. Hooleywood (a hypebeast wildcard), Feit (a stylish Aussie up and comer) Officine Creative (luxury swag), Adidas, Teva and Nike in this list of the coolest sandals for men, proving that what was once just a lame tourist garment is no longer a style sin.