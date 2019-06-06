If we’re being honest, traditionally, yoga hasn’t been the coolest or manliest activity for your Sunday morning and I can’t imagine a downward dog being all that fantastic, especially when you’re hungover. Not to mention, it probably isn’t going to burn off those six pints and kebab you pumped just hours ago.

Whilst yoga is by no means going to cure your insatiable appetite for cervezas, there are a whole host of benefits including improved flexibility, posture, strength, sleep quality, focus, cardiovascular health and reduced stress and anxiety. These benefits are becoming increasingly important to men and yoga might be one of the best ways to get all those benefits in one hit. Yoga is also a great way to meet women.

Whatever your reason for donning the lycra, one of the most important aspects of yoga is what you wear. After all: there really isn’t any point in doing the damn thing if people don’t know you’re doing it. Right? And no: your torn Crossfit shorts aren’t going to cut it. So listen up and look out for these brands that will help you take your yoga abilities (and flexible Instagram following) to the next level.