Your Rare Chance To Score 30% Off Calvin Klein Underwear Is Here

Bargain on the world’s most revered underwear brand.

Calvin Klein are infamous for making some of the worlds finest underwear. Their unparalleled comfort, quality and iconic waistband has been worn by almost everyone since 1982. Clavin Klein underwear are also responsible for some of the most iconic advertising campaigns of all time which pair provocative images of stars to making a functional essential, ultra desirable. 

Calvin Klein also heavily focuses on making high quality products that will be able to handle (almost) anything you throw at them. You can now score Calvin Klein underwear and other basics on sale at Eastdane for up to 30% off.

Explore More Calvin Klein Underwear Deals
3 Pack Cotton Classic Boxer Briefs Was:$56.74 Now:$39.72
Cotton Stretch 3 Pack Trunks Was:$61.05 Now:$42.74
Cotton Stretch 5 Pack Pride Pack Low Rise Trunks Was:$85.47 Now:$59.83

