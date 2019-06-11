Chadwick Boseman Just Pulled Off One Of The Most Impossible Suit Patterns

In an ideal world you’d need to be a king to pull off the suit that Chadwick Boseman rocked to the 47th AFI Life Achievement Award in Hollywood.

Thankfully the 41-year-old Black Panther actor still has some of his leading man chops as he stepped out in a wild blue suit straight from Givenchy’s latest 2019 collection.

The suit which is cut in a single breast profile features oil-black embroidery all-over a solid blue hue. The sharp ensemble even brought back the skinny tie with Boseman pairing a black one with a black dress shirt to polish off the sharp ensemble. In the footwear department it was just as daring – a pair of Givenchy monk shoes with a single oversized logo strap.

Even co-star and friend Michael B. Jordan couldn’t outdo the suit pattern…

But when it comes to big statement prints, it’s not just suits for actor. Even in streetwear form the Boseman likes to draw in attention with floral denim matched to floral shirts. Now let’s see you try this one at home.

Read Next