Comfort-lovers rejoice. Men’s fashion is now even more relaxed with sportswear looking more like luxury wear and luxury wear kicking back into leisure mode.

Where The Hoodie Came From

Like most pieces in men’s fashion, the hoodie had humble beginnings. Sportswear label Champion began making sweatshirts in the early 1930s, adding a hood to them to protect athletes and labourers from the elements. Meanwhile, college sporting teams began asking for warmer apparel for winter which lead the hoodie to become adopted by young America during the sixties. Hip-hop culture soon embraced the hoodie and today it’s become a mainstay in the modern male wardrobe with plenty of designs to choose from.

How To Pick A Good Hoodie

Performance and invisibility aren’t the only priorities for today’s hoodie. When shopping for your next hoodie, look for quality craftsmanship, a nice fit and versatility. These traits will ensure the hoodie not only looks good but stay that way against the test of time. There are also the zip and pullover variants.

How To Wear A Hoodie

The modern hoodie is at home in smart casual circles as it is in the plain casual. These days men can wear hoodies with:

The zip variety, much like blazer, is designed to be worn open or zipped depending on the weather and overall outfit. You can wear the zip-through smartly and it’s more versatile. You can take it off without messing up your hair, and unzip once inside if you start to feel warm.

The only rule is to make sure you never go the double hoodie, that is, wearing a hooded tee with a hoodie. If you need more tips, check out our comprehensive style guide on how to wear a hoodie.

Hoodie Fitment Rules

As a rule to using hoodies to sharpen up your look, the hoodie should to be fitted. Shoulders should be snug, with the sides of the hoodie following the drape of the torso. A billowy body immediately creates a sloppy, weekend dad style. Think comfort and never go for a super tight fit. A nicely fitted hoodie is a far better look for dressing up and dressing down.

Best Hoodie Fabrics

Cotton jersey is the original (and the best). It’s loved by athletes and now urban gents alike. The cotton stops air from penetrating (thus, keeping warm), it absorbs sweat, and is breathable when body temperatures warm up underneath. A bit of polyester blended in is fine for added durability but make sure there’s cotton in the mix.