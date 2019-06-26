Bomber jackets much like a quality pair of jeans and some clean white sneakers, they are an absolute essential in any man’s wardrobe. They can easily be dressed up or down to suit almost all occasions, have an aura of ‘effortlessly cool’ and have been worn by everyone from Steve McQueen to Justin Bieber.

Far from their original military traditions, bomber jackets are now recognised as timeless essential that can be worn in any season. Evidently, whether you’ve dreamt about being at the helm of a fighter jet or are simply value clothing that is versatile, timeless and stylish a bomber jacket is a must-have.

Now that you’ve decided you need a bomber jacket or want to add another one to your collection, here is a value proposition, the Everlane filled nylon bomber jacket for $69.

Yep, only $69. Some you may raise your nose at such a low price and write it off as just a poor quality item. However, Everlane is famed for producing high quality, ethically made garments so you have nothing to worry about not to mention the jacket has a rating of 4.84 stars out of five from more than 100 people. Their transparent pricing structure shows that realistically you’re getting a $195 jacket without the ridiculous mark up (how good is that).