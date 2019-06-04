Jocks, briefs, boxers, bird cages…whatever you call them, there’s no denying that underwear will always be a part of the male wardrobe vernacular (for your sake, we hope). And with a great package come great responsibility.

These days underwear has foregone the notion of necessity and moved more into the realm of function meets form. In other words they’re designed to be seen as well as they perform. Given such a vital task, it’s important for today’s men to know what they’re getting and when to get it.

Rules Of Men’s Underwear

You’re a grown man now so treat your underwear and its contents with respect.

Replace Underwear Accordingly

Replace underwear as soon as they become worn-out, discoloured or stained. You’re a big kid now. It’s time to act like one.

Go For Less Seams & Less Weight

Stick to lightweight, seamless types when wearing slim-fitting pants. It’ll look and feel better throughout the day.

Embrace Your Personal Style

Stick to your personal style: fitted and plain for the classic gent; psychedelic for the vintage-love, and dual-tone and slim-fit for the active or modern man. FYI: Your choice in underwear types says something about you.

Never Go Full Borat

Look to styles that make you feel confident and you’re comfortable wearing: Anything you have to keep adjusting or ‘thinking about’ should be left in the bottom drawer.

Choose The Right Fabrics

Look to natural fabrics rather than synthetics: The best underwear are those made from cotton with a bit of stretch for breathability, softness and versatility. Active undies are an exception.

Choose The Right Size

Buy the right size. Too small and the waistband will cut into your side (giving you a muffin-top); too big and they’ll sag and bunch under your pants. Both are highly uncomfortable and look bad.