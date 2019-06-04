Jocks, briefs, boxers, bird cages…whatever you call them, there’s no denying that underwear will always be a part of the male wardrobe vernacular (for your sake, we hope). And with a great package come great responsibility.
These days underwear has foregone the notion of necessity and moved more into the realm of function meets form. In other words they’re designed to be seen as well as they perform. Given such a vital task, it’s important for today’s men to know what they’re getting and when to get it.
Rules Of Men’s Underwear
You’re a grown man now so treat your underwear and its contents with respect.
Replace Underwear Accordingly
Replace underwear as soon as they become worn-out, discoloured or stained. You’re a big kid now. It’s time to act like one.
Go For Less Seams & Less Weight
Stick to lightweight, seamless types when wearing slim-fitting pants. It’ll look and feel better throughout the day.
Embrace Your Personal Style
Stick to your personal style: fitted and plain for the classic gent; psychedelic for the vintage-love, and dual-tone and slim-fit for the active or modern man. FYI: Your choice in underwear types says something about you.
Never Go Full Borat
Look to styles that make you feel confident and you’re comfortable wearing: Anything you have to keep adjusting or ‘thinking about’ should be left in the bottom drawer.
Choose The Right Fabrics
Look to natural fabrics rather than synthetics: The best underwear are those made from cotton with a bit of stretch for breathability, softness and versatility. Active undies are an exception.
Choose The Right Size
Buy the right size. Too small and the waistband will cut into your side (giving you a muffin-top); too big and they’ll sag and bunch under your pants. Both are highly uncomfortable and look bad.
Uniqlo
Mass fashion doesn’t need to mean poor quality. Leave it to the Japanese to make sure of this with the conception of Uniqlo, one of the world’s largest manufacturer of quality wardrobe basics – men’s underwear included. With 70 years of business under its belt and almost 2,000 Uniqlo stores worldwide, you can rest assured that you’ll find the right style, size and quality of underwear here without breaking the bank.
ASOS Design
ASOS is the premiere online destination for fashion that’s both stylish and affordable. Having launched in the UK in 2000, the online fashion giant has since added various lines of their own clothing and ASOS Design is one of them. Their quality is sturdy for the price and can sometimes outlast the luxury branded stuff. You’ll also have plenty of designs to choose from in their huge inventory.
Everlane
Conceived in 2010, Everlane is the American-based online retailer which focuses on delivering basic stylish apparel with transparent pricing. Their garments follow a similar aesthetic to American Apparel without the inflated pricing so it’s a win-win for men after no nonsense underwear that feels good and fits nicely.
Mack Weldon
When your only job is to make under garments then you know you’ll do a damn good job of it. Mack Weldon is focused on reinventing men’s basics with premium fabrics, smart design, and simple shopping. Besides their cool underwear designs which should impress any man, they’re also completely transparent with their processes. Mack Weldon is designed in the heart of NYC in their warehouse and fulfilment centre in Massachusetts. From there their product is sourced and manufactured in WRAP certified factories across the globe, including USA, South America, and Asia.
Topman
Another British fast fashion giant with an extensive underwear range is Topman. The label was formed in 2002 and has an astute focus on hip and modern English aesthetic. Their underwear? It’s affordable for the quality you’re getting.
Rhone
If you’re the active type then Rhone underwear is made for you. Rhone Apparel began in the U.S in 2014 with its sights originally in the premium activewear market for men between 25 and 50. They’ve since expanded their functional line of apparel into underwear and simultaneously brought with it their signature aesthetic which has won accolades from countless media and authority heads.
Flint & Tinder
This isn’t the Tinder you’re thinking of. Flint & Tinder is an American label which makes quality clothing that’s simple but significant. Think hard-wearing, American style staples with world-class fit and comfort. Whilst their outerwear is rugged and refined, their underwear is made of luxurious cotton for prime comfort.