Chris Hemsworth Shows You How To Rock The Perfect Suit Without A Dress Shirt

You can trust an Australian to turn any formal look into a cool and casual affair. Chris Hemsworth managed to do just that overnight when he strolled around New York in nothing but a finely tailored deep red suit with black detailing paired to a white tee with slick mahogany dress shoes.

The Thor actor has never been a huge fan of suiting up so this pared back look has been a bit of a signature style of Hemsworth. What we’re noticing though is a bit more experimentation of the fabric patterning to bring a bit more polish to the otherwise understated combo.

Just a day prior the actor was spotted in the same suit and white t-shirt combo but this time in blue check by Etro with black dress shoes. It’s a reliable pairing without much effort or rules required other than the fit of the suit and the fit of the t-shirt (keep it slim, no baggy tees). Another pointer to tale from this is combination is that by simply tucking in the t-shirt, the look takes on a far more formal and sharper look. It doesn’t look like Hemsworth is a tucker himself but you can still nail it with our guide on how to tuck your t-shirt. So there you have it. No dress shirt, no tie, no pocket square. Just a good old fashioned smart casual affair. And you have L.A based stylist Samantha McMillen to thank for that.

You can check out more of the looks she’s been responsible for on Hemsworth on her Instagram above.

Read Next