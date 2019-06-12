Drake Rocked His $750,000 ‘Erotic Watch’ To The NBA Finals

If anyone has shown real love for the game then it’s Drake. The American rapper has been playing part-time hype man and part-time coach for weeks on the sideline of the Toronto Raptor’s ascension into the NBA finals…and we’ve been keeping a close eye on the dazzling array of wrist candy that’s been on show.

This time around it’s the Richard Mille‘s exclusive RM 69 Erotic Tourbillon, a timepiece released in 2015 by the Swiss watchmaker which commands US$750,000 – and that’s not even the most intriguing part.

View this post on Instagram Even the watch is poetic. A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Oct 9, 2018 at 1:32am PDT

As we reported last year, the erotic-themed watch has intimate messages built into the moving word bars of the beating tourbillon movement.

The top bar features changeable phrases like: “I want to”; “I need to”; “I long to”; “I lust to”; “I’d love to” and “Let me”

The middle bar joins it up with adjectives like: “explore”; “taste”; “kiss”; “arouse”; “devour”; and “caress”

And the bottom bar lights up the message with: “you tonight”; “your lips”; “your body”; “your nipples”; “your pussy”; and “you madly”

Get the combination right and it could eventually read: “Let me devour your pussy”

We don’t suggest you wear this one to impress the in-laws.

The rapper teamed up with his manager Future Prince on the court side who was also rocking an impressive Richard Mille piece with a striking green strap. Their attire meanwhile was casually sorted with sneakers, sweats and a tee. Nothing outlandish but we are looking forward to seeing what watch Drake will break out in the next game.