Instagram these days is no easy task. From curating your profile to pass the social media forensic sweep of a potential Tinder match to letting your tech-savvy grandparents know what you’re up to in G-rated fashion, navigating the world of Mayfair filters, gym bros and well-endowed models is a veritable minefield.

However, by and large, 21st-century men are well equipped in this arena. You know how to keep those tequila shot Insta-stories visible only to close mates, you are adept at the old DM slide, your squad photos are ‘fire’ and you have reduced your profile clutter to a minimum.

One problem remains: you struggle to take a serious photo with a mate, without looking awkwardly away from each other, or without like you are about to tie the knot.

Case in point? Oliver James Webb, a British auto racing champion, and a picture he posted this morning with his mate Yianny in Marbella, Spain.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Oliver Webb (@oliverjameswebb) on Jun 23, 2019 at 8:26am PDT

Of course — if that’s how you roll; more power to you. But if you aren’t that close (not yet anyway) with your best mate and you’d like to see a masterclass from the likes of Chris Hemsworth, Hugh Jackman and Ryan Gosling on how to take the perfect ‘mate shot’ so as to not unduly intimidate your next date, check out the following tips.

Take The Pic While Doing Some Kind Of Activity Together

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth) on Mar 20, 2018 at 10:19am PDT

Surfing, mountain biking, schooner sampling, chess. Take your pic. This eases the pressure and makes your budding bromance seem cute and natural.

Employ The Arm Around The Shoulder

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth) on Sep 9, 2018 at 8:21am PDT

He’s your mate, not your father in law. Don’t get afraid to get in close! Just remember to look at the camera (or away from the camera, in the same direction) and not directly into each other’s eyes.

And it’s not just Chris Hemsworth and Saquon Barkley — Ryan Gosling and David Beckham know what’s up too.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ryan Reynolds (@vancityreynolds) on May 10, 2018 at 6:18pm PDT

Go For The Selfie

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth) on Sep 5, 2018 at 1:56pm PDT

Gender roles be damned — men can take selfies too. Bonus: it shows you don’t take yourself too seriously either.

Put Him In A Half Nelson

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth) on Apr 25, 2018 at 4:03pm PDT

If you are afraid of getting close to your mate then this one is golden for breaking down the barriers and ensuring no future pictures are ever awkward again. Alternatively, if you are already involved in a very physical ‘bromance’ then this will just be a highly enjoyable experience for the both of you — just ask Kelly Slater and Chris Hemsworth…

Go For The Classic ‘Mate Shake’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hugh Jackman (@thehughjackman) on Jan 31, 2019 at 8:59am PST

We don’t all have Hugh Jackman’s trademark charm, but we all have two hands with which to fist bump or — if you’re feeling fancy — mate shake.

Pose

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth) on Apr 12, 2018 at 4:21am PDT

A good one for getting a non-awkward shot with someone you don’t yet know well enough to man hug it out with.

Turn It Into A Joke

View this post on Instagram These fucking assholes said it was a sweater party. 🎄 A post shared by Ryan Reynolds (@vancityreynolds) on Dec 20, 2018 at 6:47pm PST

Classic.

Or, If All Else Fails, Use Photoshop

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hugh Jackman (@thehughjackman) on Dec 21, 2018 at 1:47pm PST

