When the Spiderman premier rolled into Los Angeles this week, stars Tom Holland and Jake Gyllenhaal walked the red carpet much to the delight of their waiting and cheering fans.

Both men opted for smart casual suiting with Tom Holland wearing a burgundy Zegna number, whilst Jake Gyllenhaal opted for a classic blue. Both paired their suits with matching t-shirts, keeping things smart, but not too smart for a fun movie like Spider-man.

The standout from the evening’s proceedings had to be Jake Gyllenhaal’s unique take on accessorising his outfit. Jake chose to wear a fine gold curb chain necklace on top of his t-shirt. Reminiscent of a character in Mickey Blue Eyes or Goodfella , the gold chain now appears to not only be for 90s gangsters and rappers but A-list movie stars.

If you’re about to rush out the door and drop thousand’s of dollars on such a beast, you’ll be happy to know these can be acquired at almost any jeweller. It’s a simple chain that you’ll find in gold and silver. Alternatively you can pick up a faux gold version from ASOS for $24.

