Jake Gyllenhaal’s Watch Just Confirmed His Intense Bromance With Tom Holland

Couples who dress together stay together. And it looks like Jake Gyllenhaal and Tom Holland won’t be parting ways anytime soon with the duo sporting matching Santos de Cartier square watches at the latest Spider-Man: Far From Home press conference in Beijing.

On the left we see Gyllenhaal wearing the stainless steel band version of the square watch featuring a white dial. The 38-year-old actor paired that to a crisp black polo shirt, navy trousers and black leather lace-ups. Nothing too fancy but it gets the job done and lets the watch have all the attention.

Holland meanwhile is fast becoming one of this generation’s most stylish gents with a matching Santos de Cartier but in a leather blue strap. He paired the cool looking timepiece with check grey trousers and a patterned bowler shirt in matching blue. Shoes were textbook brown leather dress shoes, a perfect look for the humid Beijing days.

You could argue that matching watches don’t exactly prove anything about a bromance…but this Instagram post from Tom Holland should reaffirm their love for one another. And you can expect more back and forth between the two actors as the film’s premiere date ramps up.

