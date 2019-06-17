For centuries men’s jewellery has been confined to two items: a watch and a wedding ring. However, those days are long gone. In recent years, men have started to explore wearing other jewellery including rings, necklaces, bracelets and earings. According to Bloomberg in 2015 the global market size of the jewellery industry was $310 billion and will grow to $388 billion by 2020, this large increase highlights the growth of not only the jewellery industry as a whole but also the continued adoption of men’s jewellery. Evidently, in this day and age, jewellery is just as much for men as it is for women.

There are a myriad of different jewellery brands out there and the most important aspect to consider what your buying and who your buying from is what it says about you. As with all accessories, jewellery is a reflection of who you are as a person, your lifestyle, tastes and even income. So it’s worthwhile looking at various brands, styles and materials available to ensure the jewellery you end up purchasing reflects you in the right way.

Another important aspect to cover is that of quality. Since jewellery is often quite delicate, this is especially important. Not only will better quality items last longer, but they are also better for you as poor quality metals can cause nasty skin conditions if not properly cared for.

Here is our selection of the finest men’s jewellery brands that are sure to help you to lift your jewellery game.