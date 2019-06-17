For centuries men’s jewellery has been confined to two items: a watch and a wedding ring. However, those days are long gone. In recent years, men have started to explore wearing other jewellery including rings, necklaces, bracelets and earings. According to Bloomberg in 2015 the global market size of the jewellery industry was $310 billion and will grow to $388 billion by 2020, this large increase highlights the growth of not only the jewellery industry as a whole but also the continued adoption of men’s jewellery. Evidently, in this day and age, jewellery is just as much for men as it is for women.
There are a myriad of different jewellery brands out there and the most important aspect to consider what your buying and who your buying from is what it says about you. As with all accessories, jewellery is a reflection of who you are as a person, your lifestyle, tastes and even income. So it’s worthwhile looking at various brands, styles and materials available to ensure the jewellery you end up purchasing reflects you in the right way.
Another important aspect to cover is that of quality. Since jewellery is often quite delicate, this is especially important. Not only will better quality items last longer, but they are also better for you as poor quality metals can cause nasty skin conditions if not properly cared for.
Here is our selection of the finest men’s jewellery brands that are sure to help you to lift your jewellery game.
Stolen Girlfriends Club
Stolen Girlfriends Club was started by three former pro surfers in New Zealand. Their designs are inspired by music, especially punk and rock ‘n’ roll and are only available in silver.
Martine Ali
Martine Ali uses the style of 2000’s hip-hop at the core of it’s designs. Featuring heavy chains, crosses and clips, their designs hark back to a time gone era.
Emanuele Bicocchi
Emanuele Bicocchi is a jewellery designer born in Florence, Italy. As a homage to his home, his designs are heavily influenced by Baroque art and its skulls and crosses, a style which the city is famous for.
Peyote Bird
Peyote Bird is based out of Santa Fe, New Mexico and channels the rich culture of the Southwest in their pieces. Their designs mix beads, metals and stones to create a cool, relaxed aesthetic.
Luka Sabbat X Monini
Luka Sabbat X Monini is collaboration between the traditional Italian Jeweller Monini and the New York hot-shot Luka Sabbat. Their pieces are made to the highest of standards and have a gothic design.
Nialaya Jewellery
Designed by one Jannik Olander, a man who was previously employed at Ralph Lauren and Tommy Hilfiger, Nialaya Jewellery offers a selection of items that use a mixture of leather, precious and semi precious stones that are embody Jannik’s spirituality.
Luis Morais
Mr Luis Morais is a Brazilian Jeweller who became famous for his stylish beaded men’s jewellery in 2001. His designs feature bright coloured beads, string, various precious metals as well as sandalwood.
Le Gramme
Named after the international unit of measure, Le Gramme offers a selection of minimalistic pieces that match the brands vision of irreducible simplicity. Each of the pieces is named after the weight of the materials used and is hand polished and stamped.
True Rocks
True Rocks is a modern jewellery brand that includes items from popular culture at the centre of their designs. Some of their designs include razor blades, knives and pills. This edgy style is very much of the moment and hopes to mirror the flaws in todays society.
Alan Crocetti Jewellery
Alan Crocetti Jewellery focuses solely on redefining the status quo of mens jewellery. Their designs take inspirations from all aspects of life including animals, fire and are built to the highest standards.
Pearls Before Swine
Pearls Before Swine was started by Canadian jeweller Himo Martin in 2006 and turns to overlooked and unexpected sources of beauty for inspiration. They offer a selection of unique, experimental styles and materials that are sure to stand out for all the right reasons.
Shaun Leane
Shaun Leane is a British jeweller who has honed his experience for decades in London’s Jewellery Quarter. His label offers a selection of sleek, modern designs that stand out for the unique designs.
David Yurman
David Yurman is contemporary jewellery label, famous for their ‘cable’ bracelet. Today the brand makes unique items from a range of high quality metals and stones.
John Hardy
John Hardy offers a selection of high quality pieces that are designed to be worn and age with time. They combine various materials to make intricate designs.