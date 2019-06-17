THE PLAYBOOK FOR THE MODERN MAN, SIGN UP NOW

Get exclusive content, special offers and latest news delivered to your inbox.

Cool Men’s Jewellery Brands That Will Stop You From Looking Like A Blinged Up Pirate

It is possible for men to wear jewellery without looking tacky — if you know where to look.

Image: WSJ

For centuries men’s jewellery has been confined to two items: a watch and a wedding ring. However, those days are long gone. In recent years, men have started to explore wearing other jewellery including rings, necklaces, bracelets and earings. According to Bloomberg in 2015 the global market size of the jewellery industry was $310 billion and will grow to $388 billion by 2020, this large increase highlights the growth of not only the jewellery industry as a whole but also the continued adoption of men’s jewellery. Evidently, in this day and age, jewellery is just as much for men as it is for women.

There are a myriad of different jewellery brands out there and the most important aspect to consider what your buying and who your buying from is what it says about you. As with all accessories, jewellery is a reflection of who you are as a person, your lifestyle, tastes and even income. So it’s worthwhile looking at various brands, styles and materials available to ensure the jewellery you end up purchasing reflects you in the right way.

Another important aspect to cover is that of quality. Since jewellery is often quite delicate, this is especially important. Not only will better quality items last longer, but they are also better for you as poor quality metals can cause nasty skin conditions if not properly cared for.

Here is our selection of the finest men’s jewellery brands that are sure to help you to lift your jewellery game.

Stolen Girlfriends Club

Stolen Girlfriends Club was started by three former pro surfers in New Zealand. Their designs are inspired by music, especially punk and rock ‘n’ roll and are only available in silver.

Stolen Girlfriends Club Silver Side Shock Necklace
Silver Side Shock Necklace $85

Martine Ali

Martine Ali uses the style of 2000’s hip-hop at the core of it’s designs. Featuring heavy chains, crosses and clips, their designs hark back to a time gone era.

Martine Ali Silver Distressed Gunnar Bracelet
Silver Distressed Gunnar Bracelet $150

Emanuele Bicocchi

Emanuele Bicocchi is a jewellery designer born in Florence, Italy. As a homage to his home, his designs are heavily influenced by Baroque art and its skulls and crosses, a style which the city is famous for.

Emanuele Bicocchi Silver Arrow Ring
Silver Arrow Ring $165

Peyote Bird

Peyote Bird is based out of Santa Fe, New Mexico and channels the rich  culture of the Southwest in their pieces. Their designs mix beads, metals and stones to create a cool, relaxed aesthetic.

Peyote Bird Multi Stone and Sterling Silver Bracelet
Multi Stone and Sterling Silver Bracelet $168

Luka Sabbat X Monini

Luka Sabbat X Monini is collaboration between the traditional Italian Jeweller Monini and the New York hot-shot Luka Sabbat. Their pieces are made to the highest of standards and have a gothic design.

Luka Sabbat x Monini Silver Stackable Skull Ring
Silver Stackable Skull Ring $175

Nialaya Jewellery

Designed by one Jannik Olander, a man who was previously employed at Ralph Lauren and Tommy Hilfiger, Nialaya Jewellery offers a selection of items that use a mixture of leather, precious and semi precious stones that are embody Jannik’s spirituality.

Nialaya Jewelry Beaded Bracelet
Beaded Bracelet $178

Miansai

Miansai is one of the pioneers of mens jewellery and offer a selection of refined, modern pieces that are sophisticated and minimalistic. Their pieces are crafted from a range of high quality materials and worthy of the investment.

Miansai Nyx Cuff Sterling Silver
Nyx Cuff Sterling Silver $215

Luis Morais

Mr Luis Morais is a Brazilian Jeweller who became famous for his stylish beaded men’s jewellery in 2001. His designs feature bright coloured beads, string, various precious metals as well as sandalwood.

Luis Morais Bead Enamel and Gold Bracelet
Bead, Enamel and Gold Bracelet $225

All Blues

Started by two old friends in 2008, All Blues is based out of Stockholm and offers typical, simplistic and ultra elegant Scandinavian designs. Their designs include some captivating geometries and high quality materials.

All Blues Silver Carved Ring
Silver Carved Ring $240

Le Gramme

Named after the international unit of measure, Le Gramme offers a selection of minimalistic pieces that match the brands vision of irreducible simplicity. Each of the pieces is named after the weight of the materials used and is hand polished and stamped.

Le Gramme Silver Brushed Le 7 Grammes Ribbon Ring
Silver Brushed “Le 7 Grammes” Ribbon Ring $265

Tom Wood

Tom Wood is a Norwegian based jeweller that produces timeless, unisex pieces. Their pieces are made in small quantities from high quality sterling silver and gold.

Tom Wood Angel Coin Pendant Necklace
Angel Coin Pendant Necklace $275

True Rocks

True Rocks is a modern jewellery brand that includes items from popular culture at the centre of their designs. Some of their designs include razor blades, knives and pills. This edgy style is very much of the moment and hopes to mirror the flaws in todays society.

True Rocks Razor Blade Necklace
Razor Blade Necklace $280

Alan Crocetti Jewellery

Alan Crocetti Jewellery focuses solely on redefining the status quo of mens jewellery. Their designs take inspirations from all aspects of life including animals, fire and are built to the highest standards.

Alan Crocetti Silver Flame Ring
Silver Flame Ring $315

Pearls Before Swine

Pearls Before Swine was started by Canadian jeweller Himo Martin in 2006 and turns to overlooked and unexpected sources of beauty for inspiration. They offer a selection of unique, experimental styles and materials that are sure to stand out for all the right reasons.

Pearls Before Swine Silver Rectangular Forged Ring
Silver Rectangular Forged Ring $415

Shaun Leane

Shaun Leane is a British jeweller who has honed his experience for decades in London’s Jewellery Quarter. His label offers a selection of sleek, modern designs that stand out for the unique designs.

Shaun Leane Serpents Trace Sterling Silver Bracelet
Serpents Trace Sterling Silver Bracelet $589

David Yurman

David Yurman is contemporary jewellery label, famous for their ‘cable’ bracelet. Today the brand makes unique items from a range of high quality metals and stones.

David Yurman Blackened Sterling Silver Chain Bracelet
Blackened Sterling Silver Chain Bracelet $670

Mikia

Mikia is a Japanese jewellery brand that uses travel as the inspiration for it’s pieces. The brand offers contemporary designs that are made to the highest of qualities.

Mikia Matte Sterling Silver Cuff
Matte Sterling Silver Cuff $695

AMBUSH®

Originally founded by Ms Yoon Ahn, the wife of hip-hop artist Verbal, AMBUSH was originally intended to be worn on stage by Verbal. Ambush has since grown to make a range of eclectic jewellery often inspired by everyday objects.

AMBUSH® Sterling Silver Necklace
Sterling Silver Necklace $795

Tiffany

Tiffany is a name that needs no introduction in the jewellery space, the special blue box that has made many a women happy worldwide now makes some great jewellery for men. If your looking for something iconic and timeless, Tiffany is definitely worth a look.

Tiffany T Square Bracelet
T Square Bracelet $1,150

Gucci

In this day and age, Gucci is a name that needs no introduction. The Florence design house has incorporated various iconic designs including the ‘Double G’ logo into their jewellery.

Gucci Gold GG Running Ring
Gold GG Running Ring $3,790

John Hardy

John Hardy offers a selection of high quality pieces that are designed to be worn and age with time. They combine various materials to make intricate designs.

John Hardy Classic Chain Curb Link Necklace
Classic Chain Curb Link Necklace $11,505

Shop later when you're at home or on your desktop computer by clicking the button below.

Email For Later

obutton id="flyout-close" class="icon">Close

Subscribe

Close

Sign up now,
you magnificent bastard.

Access exclusive content, be the first to know about giveaways
and receive news before your mates.

z