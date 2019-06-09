There’s no doubt you would have owned a hoodie or maybe twenty. The perfect hoodie combines a relaxed fit, a super soft cotton lining, quality construction and relative affordability. There are a multitude of cheap hoodies out there, but they obviously lack the softness and feel of more expensive counterparts. But then again, who wants to break the bank buying a hoodie?

After searching far and wide for the perfect hoodie, we believe we have stumbled upon it. Introducing the Lightweight French Terry Hoodie by Everlane. This hoodie perfectly pairs premium feel and softness with it’s 7oz brushed cotton fleece. It has a 4.79/5 rating from more than 280 reviews, which isn’t bad. With sizes from XS to XXL you’ll be able to find the perfect fit, and the best part? They’re only $55. What’s not to love? Hood up!