For nearly a decade, hoodies or sweatshirts have been one of the most popular garments for men looking for a quick warm up garment. Whether they’re used for exercising, lounging around or casual wear, there’s no limitation with how they can be worn (maybe not with a suit) and this has been proven by icons like Rocky, Drake, Kanye and more. Originally designed for football players to wear instead of their itchy woollen jumpers, hoods were only added in the 1930’s when they were used by factory workers in the cold of New York.
