Michael B. Jordan Rocked The Only Watch Made For Slick ‘Polo Suits’

Dress up but play it cool. It’s not the easiest smart casual dress code definition to pull off for a summer sport that’s as rare as a Prince Harry Vegas bender night, but when it comes to the traditions of polo and what to wear, Michael B. Jordan is dangerous…and he has it nailed.

Stepping out for the 12th Annual Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic in New Jersey over the weekend the Creed actor polished up in a slick summer suit featuring a subtle navy check and white shirt buttoned all the way up. There was no need for ties or pocket squares here as it was all about the summer suit complemented with a nice pair of sunglasses and sand-coloured suede lace-ups.

Look closer though and you’ll notice a fitting timepiece – Piaget’s very own Polo watch finished in 18K rose gold. Whilst Jordan is an ambassador for the watchmaker, it’s hard to overlook how well the suit colour and blue watch actually sit together.

It’s nowhere near as ostentatious as Floyd Mayweather’s ‘daily’ timepieces and that’s something the Instagram world needs right now. For those looking for a smart and polished way to break the brown and black strap tradition, this is your answer.

