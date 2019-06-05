THE PLAYBOOK FOR THE MODERN MAN, SIGN UP NOW

One Of The World’s Most Robust Canadian-Made Watches Is Only $70

Rugged timing without the rugged pricing.

Momentum Cover

Let’s face it. Most premium watches are babied even though they’re a tool to be used. It’s a familiar routine: Mowing the lawn? Take it off. Going for a swim? Take it off. Going to the gym? You get the point.

It’s a shame that some nice watches aren’t able to handle most of the things we do on a daily basis because they’re simply investment pieces relegated to special occasions like your dad’s third marriage. There is one such quality watch that is capable of everything you could throw at it though and it laughs in the face of fragility. It’s called the Momentum Steelix and it’s on sale for only $70. 

The watch features military style cues and is hand assembled in Vancouver (surprising, right?). It also features a water resistance rating of 200m, a date function, a rubber or nylon strap, a screw down crown and stainless steel construction. These features enable it to go pretty well anywhere and do anything without a worry of damaging it.

Whilst it might not be the most ‘on-trend’ watch design, its simplistic style has a sense of timelessness to it and with some wear, scratches and dings, it would add a whole lot of character. At $70 it’s capable as all hell and if you manage to break it, there’s a two year warranty included.

