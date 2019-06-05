One Of The World’s Most Robust Canadian-Made Watches Is Only $70

Let’s face it. Most premium watches are babied even though they’re a tool to be used. It’s a familiar routine: Mowing the lawn? Take it off. Going for a swim? Take it off. Going to the gym? You get the point.

It’s a shame that some nice watches aren’t able to handle most of the things we do on a daily basis because they’re simply investment pieces relegated to special occasions like your dad’s third marriage. There is one such quality watch that is capable of everything you could throw at it though and it laughs in the face of fragility. It’s called the Momentum Steelix and it’s on sale for only $70.