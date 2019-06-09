The Limited Edition Men’s Watch That’s Built To Last Beyond Your Greatest Adventure

This feature has been produced in partnership with Montblanc
Disconnection and resurrection and reconnection. It’s three simple concepts which urban dwellers rarely encounter as time floats by in a flurry of urgent emails, futile meetings and endless deadlines. Amongst this concrete jungle of neon and noise, one prevalent colour is often overlooked – green.
At first light, green is Mother Nature’s way of greeting us. Spend a bit more time with it and you’ll begin to reconnect with the world in a way that it was intended – amongst the tallest trees, natural rock faces and wells which weren’t made by man.
This is the philosophy behind Montblanc’s 1858 Geosphere, a timepiece which captures the spirit of the great outdoors in a striking green hue whilst carrying with it the inspiration of the Minerva watches of the 1930s.
A Tale Of Two Journeys & One Watch
As part of Montblanc’s invitation to rediscover the spirit of the great outdoors, there needs to be a story. It’s a story which talks about two creatives who get caught up in the ‘real world’ before their lives intersect through natural intervention.
Fashion photographer Dennis Leupold is holed up in a skyscraper in the middle of town. The office is bustling with models, flashing lights and an erratic sense of duty behind the lens. The day’s work ends before Leupold takes to the streets to head home where the grey skies take hold of him and his city.
In a split second the talented photographer is transported from the bustling streets to an empty lake with nothing but the sound of calm water, clean air and the rustling fauna. He looks up and an ice-capped mountain stares back.
Over at singer-songwriter Kristian Matsson’s side there’s a big concert going on. The lights are set, the stage is primed and the lights are dimmed. Once he picks up the guitar and stares into the spotlight he’s transported to another world where he’s now staring at the sun. His audience? The tall green trees that watch on intently. Following the path of these giants amongst nature he is led to the same ice capped mountain.
Accompanying both men on this journey is Montblanc’s 1858 Geosphere, a timepiece which wears the striking hues of nature’s own identity: green.
A watch inspired by the greatest outdoor adventures.
Finding Nature With The Montblanc 1858 Geosphere
This year the watchmaker unveiled a watch inspired by the greatest outdoor adventures.
A striking pairing of green and bronze adorns the 1858 Geosphere which inherits the original DNA of the Minerva pocket watches of the 1920s and 30s. This classic aesthetic is brought to the modern day through a robust bronze case with a touch of lightness in the titanium case back engraved with the Mont Blanc mountain.
A French hand-woven NATO strap in matching khaki green coincides beautifully with the dial which boasts the world’s seven summits marked on two globes with red dots, a striking design cue which illustrates the unwavering spirit of mountain exploration.
Montblanc 1858 Geosphere Limited Edition
Technical Details
Case: 42mm bronze
Movement: MB 29.25 Automatic
Dial: Green
Functions: Hours, minutes, date, world time with northern hemisphere disc with day and night indication at 12 o’clock and southern hemisphere disc with day and night indication at 6 o’clock
Power Reserve: 42 hours
Water Resistant: 100m
Strap: Green NATO
Availability: Limited to 1,858 pieces