The Limited Edition Men’s Watch That’s Built To Last Beyond Your Greatest Adventure

As part of Montblanc’s invitation to rediscover the spirit of the great outdoors, there needs to be a story. It’s a story which talks about two creatives who get caught up in the ‘real world’ before their lives intersect through natural intervention.

Fashion photographer Dennis Leupold is holed up in a skyscraper in the middle of town. The office is bustling with models, flashing lights and an erratic sense of duty behind the lens. The day’s work ends before Leupold takes to the streets to head home where the grey skies take hold of him and his city.

In a split second the talented photographer is transported from the bustling streets to an empty lake with nothing but the sound of calm water, clean air and the rustling fauna. He looks up and an ice-capped mountain stares back.

Over at singer-songwriter Kristian Matsson’s side there’s a big concert going on. The lights are set, the stage is primed and the lights are dimmed. Once he picks up the guitar and stares into the spotlight he’s transported to another world where he’s now staring at the sun. His audience? The tall green trees that watch on intently. Following the path of these giants amongst nature he is led to the same ice capped mountain.

Accompanying both men on this journey is Montblanc’s 1858 Geosphere, a timepiece which wears the striking hues of nature’s own identity: green.