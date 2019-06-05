Behind the scenes it took New Balance four years of R&D work to develop the 990. The brand’s core identity would be defined by this shoe so no shortcuts were considered. Its construction employed the finest materials available with a team of dedicated fabricators meticulously constructing every pair in New Balance’s Boston factory.

This level of investment in quality also meant that the disruptive 990 would become the first sneaker to cost $100 at its debut – an extraordinary figure at the time which went against a market that was attuned to mass production. Thankfully the investment in ‘Made in the U.S.A’ paid off and rather than alienating dedicated sneakerheads, the 990 took on the coveted position as the pinnacle of American sneaker craftsmanship.