Qantas Is Adding A Million Seats To Its Frequent Flyer Program

Qantas’ frequent flyer program just got back from a $25 million day spa and looks much better for it. But, while most features have scrubbed up nicely, there are some which Business and First Class travellers might not be 100% sure about.

First up: the positives.

You now have more ‘rewards seats’ to pick from (between Qantas and its codeshare partners this adds up to one million seats a year).

Carrier fee charges have been slashed by up to 50%, so you will now be paying $200 less (on average, for a return trip) on international bookings.

There will be a host of rewards seats distributed across First, Business and Premium Economy, to popular destinations like London, Los Angeles, Tokyo and Singapore.

Classic Reward Economy seats on international routes will be 10% cheaper to book with points.

However, it’s not all smooth skin and cute cuticles. As part of the overhaul, premium cabin seats will now cost 15% more in points than they did before, and upgrades will require 9% more. Both changes will take effect from the 18th September 2019.

Qantas says the increase has been made “to better reflect the value of this premium experience,” and will be offset (somewhat) by carrier costs coming down.

“It is the first increase in 15 years and the product has improved a lot in that time,” (Alan Joyce).

For the high-rollers: Qantas also announced a new points club “more exclusive than the Chairman’s lounge” (SMH), which includes a two-tiered system of which even the base tier requires members to earn 150,000 points a year on the ground to keep their membership.

That’s a lot of ‘point-bought’ wine.

They also announced a ‘Lifetime Platinum’ status — the “ultimate recognition” for loyal passengers (and the threshold of which will be more than five times the amount of credits required for Lifetime Gold).

What’s next? Qantas expects the increased frequent flyer program engagement to pay for the $25 million dollar overhaul “within the first year.”

If you feel like helping them out; London, Los Angeles, Tokyo and Singapore await…

