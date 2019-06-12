This $129 Rolex Submariner Alternative Looks Just As Good & Is Great Value

For many of us, the Rolex Submariner is the holy grail of watches, and for good reason. The submariner is casual enough for a coffee run, smart enough for a suit and rugged enough for a day at the beach.

Its versatility is seemingly boundless and this prompts the idea that it could be your one watch for all occasions. Since its inception in 1953, the Rolex Submariner has been the watch of choice for Sean Connery’s James Bond, Steve McQueen, Jason Statham and Tom Hardy, all of which are style icons in their own right. It was even used by the U.S Navy by clearance and saturation divers.