Score $60 Off Sony’s Finest Noise Cancelling Headphones

There are headphones and headphones, but what you really want is a pair of premium, noice cancelling, wireless ones. It is now widely accepted that these are a tech essential and will allow you to enjoy your music in high fidelity and comfort.
A quality pair of wireless, noise cancelling headphones will allow you to travel in the utmost comfort (even if there are screaming babies present), fire up for the gym and relax in your own world. Every experience that involves you listening to audio is enhanced the the nth degree by these headphones, something which is not to be taken lightly.
One of the finest models on the market right now is Sony’s latest premium offering, the WH-1000XM3 and they’re now on sale for $289. Not only do these feature Sony’s best noise cancelling, speaker and wireless technology, but they also feature 30 hours of noise cancelling listening, a microphone for calls and built in controls to change music, volume and pick up calls.
Really they do everything you could ever ask of a pair of headphones. And considering you’ll be able to amplify and enhance every audio experience — $289 seems like a reasonable price.