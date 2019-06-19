Score 50% Off The Sunglasses Worn By Steve McQueen

Let’s not beat around the bush, we’ve all had a moment when we’ve wanted to be Steve McQueen and frankly, now’s your opportunity. Steve McQueen aka The King of Cool, is the man when it comes to men’s style. For decades now he has been recognised as one of the all-time best dressing men. His rugged, effortless style that reeks of cool has really developed a cult following these days with many modern men trying to emulate his rakish looks that made him famous in the ’60s and ’70s.

One of items that defined McQueen’s style were his sunglasses, specifically his Persol PO0714. He wore them on set during The Thomas Crown Affair as well as offset, doing typical McQueen hobbies like racing cars, wooing women and jumping motorbikes. The sunglasses in question have also been worn by the likes of Paul Newman, Cary Grant and Zac Efron, all of whom are style icons in their own right.