If You’re Going To Follow One Style Icon In 2019, Make It This 73 Year Old Streetwear Kingpin

We all like to think we’re fashionable. Ahead of the curve. Stylish. But when it comes to bringing some spice to your morning commute you’d have to get up damn early to beat Alojz Abram — otherwise known as ‘streetwear gramps’.
The German senior citizen, whose taste for streetwear appears to have grown insatiably, has been papped over the last 3 years by his grandson Jannick, a 22-year-old Mainz photographer, who wished to document his grandpa’s evolving style.
The first post Alojz appears in is in January 2017, rocking a Thrasher hoodie and Jared Leto-esque man-bag.
View this post on Instagram
“I recently found out about my grandfather’s inner hypebeast. So I took him out for a quick shoot and was pretty happy about the outcome.”
Things snowballed from there, with Jannick telling Complex Magazine, “The first ones were kind of awkward to do because he’s never really stood in front of a camera and modelled. But now he does it like it’s his job.”
Since then the duo have mastered the art of finding clothes (and backgrounds) that pop — from Brooklyn-esque bridges…
View this post on Instagram
To casual park benches…
View this post on Instagram
To hometown gardens…
View this post on Instagram
And the gym.
View this post on Instagram
Alojz is always looking, as they say, ‘on point.’ This has translated into over 468k followers, drawn by his (and his grandson’s) inspiring ability to frame a photo, and always make one part of it ‘pop’.
Whether it’s matching flowers with socks…
View this post on Instagram
Shoes with a wall…
View this post on Instagram
Or rocking camo with distinctly more class than Justin Beiber…
View this post on Instagram
And pulling off ripped jeans like Kanye…
View this post on Instagram
The man has become a bona fide style icon. And with shoes like this: no-one’s going to argue…
View this post on Instagram
Face it: younger dudes — whether you are in Australia, America, or Europe, you can take some serious inspiration from your elders. And this guy’s a good place to start.