Australia is a country of utes, tinnies and takeaway coffee. Public transport complaining is a national hobby, and if you’re not heading “up the coast” or “down the coast” on holiday then you’re not ‘true blue’ — or so the stereotype goes.

But the truth is Australia was not designed with public transport — let alone ‘sustainability’ — in mind. In fact, it seems that for every dollar Angela Merkel spends on renewable energy, the Australian government puts into building more roads. And who are we “up the coast down the coast” vacationers to complain?

Flying costs more, and with Jetstar’s trademark policy of overbooking flights, it’s not even that much quicker.

Also: while the nation’s interior provides ample sunlight for a solar-powered vehicle, if your Tesla breaks down in the middle of the Outback you’re in hotter sand than a backpacker who never got round to watching Wolf Creek.

What does all this have to do with fashion? Well, it means that eco-friendly businesses are making a killing off the growing number of conscientious consumers in Australia who — unlike in other countries where ‘environmental friendliness’ is the norm — get to feel special by signalling their membership to an elite group.

But despite what the press releases and brand reps would have you think, Australian consumers don’t care about sustainability so much as the cultural capital their third gen ‘keep cup’ lends them.

And, even the bleeding heart consumers who truly care about sustainability have been hoodwinked. As one Australian surfer so eloquently put it, deep in a Swellnet commentary board, “The real eco-warrior is the one wearing 20-year-old, mass produced boardshorts, not the one wearing the brand new recycled plastic monstrosities,” (paraphrased).

While we applaud brands like Who Gives A Crap for legitimately making their processes eco-friendly and socially responsible, the corporate anxiety around whether consumers really care about sustainability suggests most companies see sustainability as a cash cow rather than a moral responsibility.

It’s such a powerful branding tool, too, that political parties are naming themselves after it to capture more votes.

Of course: consumers are getting smarter and sustainable small businesses are on the rise. But it’s going to be a while before they supplant the coal-reliant legacy ones.

Until then: keep your wallet in your pocket and your judgement to the kook wearing new board shorts.

