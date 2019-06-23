THE PLAYBOOK FOR THE MODERN MAN, SIGN UP NOW

If you love menswear as much as we do you’ll know how expensive it can get. One minute you’re shopping for a new white shirt, next minute your Amex is maxed out. The painful reality of menswear is that if you want beautifully designed, high-quality items you’re going to have to cough up a pretty penny. Whilst you might consider most of these items an ‘investment’ no doubt you’ll be online next week scouring your favourite online shops for your next absolutely essential wardrobe ‘investment’. 

Luckily for you, The Rake is having an end of season sale and boy are there some fantastic items on offer, some for up to 50% off. You could comfortably build a whole new wardrobe with what’s on sale and it would be a pretty good one at that. So whether you’re looking for some new trousers, t-shirts, suits, shoes or even a watch winder, take a look at what The Rake has on offer because this is seriously a sale not worth missing. To help you along here is a (very) small selection of some of the cooler items on sale.

Frescobol Carioca Navy Polyamide Swim Trunks Was:$225 Now:$180
L’Impermeabile Light Grey Cotton Brando Coat Was:$500 Now:$350
Sunspel White Cotton Camera Man Scene T-Shirt Was:$115 Now:$69
Lardini Grey Wool Pleated Trousers With Side Adjustors Was:$330 Now:$231
Wolf Grey Blake Watch Roll Was:$300 Now:$210

