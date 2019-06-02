The Ultimate Gift For Porsche Lovers Is Only $77

To celebrate some of their most important moments, Porsche has produced a coffee table book called ‘Porsche Milestones‘. Not only does the book explore some of the brands most famous models and marks, but it also brings light to some of their finest moments, including Le Mans wins, lap records, engineering feats and even some of the people behind those moments.

Whether you are skimming it through with your morning coffee or examining it in detail before bed, this book is bound to invigorate your imagination with tales of race cars, engine oil and revving engines. For all this history and heritage a mere $77 is an absolute bargain. No doubt, much like their cars, this book will be cool for many decades to come.