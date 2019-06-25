THE PLAYBOOK FOR THE MODERN MAN, SIGN UP NOW

The 12 Most Stylish Dress Shirts For Men On The Market

An essential, no matter who you are.

white shirt

The white shirt is an essential menswear piece; no matter the occasion there is a white shirt to match. So it’s often considered the most basic piece of menswear you can own. But, is it? While most men own at least one (or ten) of the collared contraptions, it’s rare to find a white collared shirt that fits exactly right when buying straight off-the-rack.

Why? Today’s white shirt comes in a myriad of cuts and several different shirt collar types, as well as buttoning styles too. Which is why, like when shopping for the perfect pair of jeans, when you find your white shirt fit, stock up on seven of the wonderful things.

Still searching for the white-one? Here are twelve of the best white dress shirts for men. Their cut, fit and subtle texture, are sure to better your workplace style too, all the while adhering to corporate dress codes. Even if you’re not working in an establishment that requires formal attire, these white shirts will cover you for the races, your boss’s wedding and even that oh so important first date. It’s a whitewash win, really.

Uniqlo Super Non Iron Slim-Fit Long Sleeve Shirt
Uniqlo Super Non Iron Slim-Fit Long Sleeve Shirt $50
TOPMAN Premium White Long Sleeve Dress Shirt
TOPMAN Premium White Long Sleeve Dress Shirt $70
Bonobos Jetsetter Stretch Dress Shirt
Bonobos Jetsetter Stretch Dress Shirt $128
Polo Ralph Lauren Slim-Fit Button Down Oxford Shirt
Polo Ralph Lauren Slim-Fit Button Down Oxford Shirt $135
Gieves & Hawkes White Cotton Herringbone Spread Collar French Cuff Shirt
Gieves & Hawkes White Cotton Herringbone Spread Collar French Cuff Shirt $135
Boss Regular Fit Shirt in Solid Cotton Twill
Hugo Boss Regular Fit Shirt in Solid Cotton Twill $138
Cordone 1956 White Micro Stripe Twill Cambridge Cotton Shirt
Cordone 1956 White Micro Stripe Twill Cambridge Cotton Shirt $150
Canali White Slim Fit Cotton Twill Shirt
Canali White Slim-Fit Cotton-Twill Shirt $205
Shibumi White Broadcloth Semi Spread Shirt
Shibumi White Broadcloth Semi Spread Shirt $228
Eton White Cotton Twill Slim Signature Cut Away Single Cuff Shirt
Eton White Cotton Twill Slim Signature Cut Away Single Cuff Shirt $245
Hamilton Made in the USA Hamilton Tuxedo Shirt with French Cuff in White
Hamilton Made in the USA Hamilton Tuxedo Shirt with French Cuff in White $325
Turnbull & Asser Dr. No White Cotton Shirt
Turnbull & Asser Dr. No White Cotton Shirt $335

