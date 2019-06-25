The 12 Most Stylish Dress Shirts For Men On The Market

The white shirt is an essential menswear piece; no matter the occasion there is a white shirt to match. So it’s often considered the most basic piece of menswear you can own. But, is it? While most men own at least one (or ten) of the collared contraptions, it’s rare to find a white collared shirt that fits exactly right when buying straight off-the-rack.

Why? Today’s white shirt comes in a myriad of cuts and several different shirt collar types, as well as buttoning styles too. Which is why, like when shopping for the perfect pair of jeans, when you find your white shirt fit, stock up on seven of the wonderful things.

Still searching for the white-one? Here are twelve of the best white dress shirts for men. Their cut, fit and subtle texture, are sure to better your workplace style too, all the while adhering to corporate dress codes. Even if you’re not working in an establishment that requires formal attire, these white shirts will cover you for the races, your boss’s wedding and even that oh so important first date. It’s a whitewash win, really.