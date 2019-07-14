How do the rewards work? You’ll earn 1.25 Velocity Points per dollar spent — except government bodies in Australia where you will earn 0.5 Velocity Points per $1 spent — and you can also ‘double dip’ with one additional Velocity Point magically appearing in your account for every dollar you spend on purchases with Virgin Australia.

That upgrade might be closer than you think.

High rollers will also net 100 Velocity Frequent Flyer Status Credits if they spend minimum $50,000 or more within a year, while card holders can earn points faster by distributing up to 4 additional cards to family members or friends for no extra fee.