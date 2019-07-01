If you’ve not heard, the shacket or workman’s jacket is now one of the hottest menswear pieces of 2019. Its humble origins come from French, late-19th- century bleu de travail or work jacket worn by labourers to protect their civilian clothes underneath.

The shacket is so hot that our editor just dropped $400 on a similar specimen last week. Rather than jump in and drop big dollars, we’ve taken it upon ourselves to hunted down a very affordable and chic alternative that you’ll love.

Our friends over at Everlane – you know, the people who make great clothes for less – have released this ultra cool workman’s jacket called ‘The Chord Jacket’ for $88. Available in three colours; navy, beige or khaki green it’s a fantastic addition to any man’s wardrobe.

At just $88 it’s a damn bargain and something you can afford to invest in for many season’s to come. Everlane’s Chore Jacket is made from made of durable cotton twill it’s machine washable.

Shop The Chore Jacket $88