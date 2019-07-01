If you’ve not heard, the shacket or workman’s jacket is now one of the hottest menswear pieces of 2019. Its humble origins come from French, late-19th- century bleu de travail or work jacket worn by labourers to protect their civilian clothes underneath.
The shacket is so hot that our editor just dropped $400 on a similar specimen last week. Rather than jump in and drop big dollars, we’ve taken it upon ourselves to hunted down a very affordable and chic alternative that you’ll love.
Our friends over at Everlane – you know, the people who make great clothes for less – have released this ultra cool workman’s jacket called ‘The Chord Jacket’ for $88. Available in three colours; navy, beige or khaki green it’s a fantastic addition to any man’s wardrobe.
At just $88 it’s a damn bargain and something you can afford to invest in for many season’s to come. Everlane’s Chore Jacket is made from made of durable cotton twill it’s machine washable.