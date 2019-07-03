Ben Simmons Offered Richest Deal In Australia’s Sporting History

Ben Simmons is set to sign a historic US$168 million (A$240.4 million) new contract with the Philadelphia 76ers — the most expensive contract ever signed by an Australian athlete.

While ink won’t hit contract until the 22-year-old superstar and his agent Rich Paul work through the details, the five-year extension is set to make Simmons the highest earning Aussie athlete ever in the NBA.

Philadelphia has offered a five-year, $168M maximum contract extension to Ben Simmons and the Sixers and agent Rich Paul are expected to work through the details toward an eventual agreement, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) 2 July 2019



This title was previously held by last year’s Sydney Kings centre, Andrew Bogut, who reportedly received salary payments of around $117 million while he was playing in the NBA (although Bogart recently returned to the US, he is now on a smaller deal).

Anyway, while some NBA fans questioned whether Simmons’ jump shot would improve in tune with his salary:

BEN SIMMONS MIGHT BE THE FIRST 22 YEAR OLD FORWARD TO GET 170MILL WITHOUT MAKING A SINGLE MOTHERFUCKING JUMPSHOT — PROUD DURANT & LEBRON FAN (@OprahSide) 2 July 2019

Others pointed out that this only makes the rest of his game more valuable:

Ben Simmons is about to get his second NBA contract before making his first NBA three-pointer. If that doesn’t highlight how good he is at every other aspect of basketball, I don’t know what will… — Iverson’s Burner (@IversonsBurner) 2 July 2019

So yes — despite his reticence to shoot three-pointers — Simmon’s is part of an elite club not just financially or in Australia, but also internationally.

Ben Simmons is one of only three players in NBA history to score more than 1,000 points, grab more than 1,000 rebounds, and dish out more than 1,000 assists over his first two seasons in the league. The other two players in this elite club are:

Oscar Roberston and LeBron James. — Tommy Beer (@TommyBeer) 2 July 2019

So when will he sign? ESPN reports that Simmons’ agent and the Sixers “have until mid-October to finalize a rookie extension,” adding that there’s “a shared expectation a signed agreement will come significantly sooner.”

