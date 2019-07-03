THE PLAYBOOK FOR THE MODERN MAN, SIGN UP NOW

Get exclusive content, special offers and latest news delivered to your inbox.

Ben Simmons Offered Richest Deal In Australia’s Sporting History

Ballin’.

Ben Simmons is set to sign a historic US$168 million (A$240.4 million) new contract with the Philadelphia 76ers — the most expensive contract ever signed by an Australian athlete.

While ink won’t hit contract until the 22-year-old superstar and his agent Rich Paul work through the details, the five-year extension is set to make Simmons the highest earning Aussie athlete ever in the NBA.


This title was previously held by last year’s Sydney Kings centre, Andrew Bogut, who reportedly received salary payments of around $117 million while he was playing in the NBA (although Bogart recently returned to the US, he is now on a smaller deal).

Anyway, while some NBA fans questioned whether Simmons’ jump shot would improve in tune with his salary:

Others pointed out that this only makes the rest of his game more valuable:

So yes — despite his reticence to shoot three-pointers — Simmon’s is part of an elite club not just financially or in Australia, but also internationally.

So when will he sign? ESPN reports that Simmons’ agent and the Sixers “have until mid-October to finalize a rookie extension,” adding that there’s “a shared expectation a signed agreement will come significantly sooner.”

Read Next

NEW ON D'MARGE

Subscribe

Close

Sign up now,
you magnificent bastard.

Access exclusive content, be the first to know about giveaways
and receive news before your mates.

z