No matter who you are, what your job is or how old you are, every man needs a wallet. They carry many of your most important possessions like your access to money, money itself, identification and many other worldly personal possessions.

Not only is your wallet an absolute essential, but it is also an expression of who you are whether you’re wearing a suit or shorts. Are you a high flying corporate who needs to show their success in the medium of a Berulti wallet, or just that guy who never grew up and still has some nylon-velcro monstrosity? Wherever you stand in the spectrum of wallets, it’s important to get something that reflects who you are with style and class to match your outfit.

How To Choose The Right Wallet

With that said, the other factors one should consider when purchasing their next wallet is:

Quality

Design

Size.

Since men rarely upgrade their wallets, it’s important to get something that will last you a while, and I’m talking years. A nicely aged wallet that has travelled with you on your journeys can often be more charming than when it first came out of the box, but if it doesn’t last long enough, this charm won’t last. Similarly, pick a wallet with a timeless design. Yes, that bright green, patterned number might be cool today, but I bet any money you’ll regret it in a few years. If in doubt keep it simple; you can’t go wrong with dark coloured leathers.

Finally, think about your needs: do you have 15 unused gift cards that you like to have on you at all times ‘just in case’? You should probably get rid of these, but if you do, you’re going to need a larger wallet. If you’re happy with a credit card, your driver’s license and a photo of your labrador, you’re not going to need something quite as large and a slim wallet is your answer.

Whilst it might seem rather ambitious to score the perfectly sized, timelessly designed and quality-made wallet, it’s not impossible. We’ve curated a list of the very best wallets you can get today for the very best prices. Welcome to the money game.

Where Affordable Wallets Are Made

At this price point you can’t be expecting leather wallets to be graced by the hands master craftsmen holed away in the Italian alps whose sole purpose is to create divine leather goods. Many of these affordable wallets will hail from China, India, Vietnam and other regions where manufacturing costs are lower, hence passing on the savings to the customer. That’s not to say they don’t meet certain standards – just don’t expect absolute luxury branding quality at this price point.

Have a little more budget to work with? See below…

Read Next