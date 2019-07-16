Once upon a time, hats were the one of the most important accessories for men and no, we’re not talking about that sweat stained baseball cap your dad wears to mow the lawn. We’re talking about proper, old-school, brimmed hats that exude style, character and history.

Whilst serving a functional purpose for protection against the elements, hats are a great opportunity to share your origins, style and even holiday plans. How so? Donning an Akubra Cattleman with jeans shows people you’re either a country boy or a concrete cowboy, whilst a Panama with chinos shows people you’re either a classy lad looking for some shade or going on holidays to Fiji next week.

Whatever you’re trying to say or look like, there is a hat for you and getting it right will help you stand out for all the right reasons. With over 40 different styles alone, it can be difficult to find the right one so to make your decision easier, here is our selection of the best hat brands for men.

