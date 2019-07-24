A great jacket should be able to do many things. It should keep you warm when required, protect you from the elements should there be any and look stylish, seamlessly fitting in with your outfit. It is no easy task to find the perfect jacket and they come in an abundance of different styles, all of which could be right for you.

When picking out the perfect jacket, it is important to consider the following points.

Choosing The Right Jacket Style

Ask yourself questions like when will I be wearing this jacket, will it go over a suit on the way to the office, is it right for brunch on Sunday morning or is it good to go to the gym after work?

Getting a good idea of when you intend to use this jacket will help ensure you get a style that is fit for purpose. Be honest with yourself about this and consider your personal style and lifestyle. This means making a choice of being a relaxed comfort guy or a sharp and sophisticated gent.

There is no wrong answer, but lying to yourself might leave you with a jacket that isn’t quite right. For example, a heavy overcoat will look great over a suit, but, will awful over your sweats. Imagine yourself in the clothes you wear regularly, now put a jacket into that picture and ask what works and what doesn’t.

Lastly, when it comes to style consider timelessness. Since you probably don’t want to have to buy a new jacket every time the seasons decide to lower the temperature in your part of the world, you’ll want something that will look cool for years to come. Stick to simple designs and you should be on track for a timeless aesthetic.

Choosing The Right Jacket To Meet Conditions

As much as I would love to cruise around in an oversized Canada Goose number, I live in Sydney and would end up in a sweaty mess. Consider the conditions you encounter on the regular. You might find you need to wear a four-inch-thick goose down jacket or you might find a linen bomber jacket is sufficient, whatever the conditions make sure you get something appropriate to ensure you don’t end up sweating like a pig or a shivering mess.

You might also want to consider precipitation, whether it comes in the form of snow, rain or doesn’t occur at all you’ll need a jacket to suit. A good point of reference is always the people around you – what are they wearing? Is it thick or thin? Heavy or light? This will help lead you in the right direction.

Choosing The Right Jacket Quality

If you face conditions on a daily basis that warrant a jacket, you’ll likely want something that always has you covered, a jacket that is warm and waterproof enough to get you through your trips outside. Alternatively, you might only need to wear a jacket every so often, but when you do need it, you want it to work.

Quality is very important when it comes to outerwear since we demand them to do so much. To ensure your jacket works properly when you need it to, it is important to invest in quality. Investing in something like a Canada Goose down jacket might seem steep initially, but if it lasts you 10-15 years, you’ll be laughing about how much use you have gotten out of it.

They’re timeless, high quality and each makes a range of styles to suit you and your needs. Here is our selection of the best jacket brands for men.

