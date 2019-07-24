A great jacket should be able to do many things. It should keep you warm when required, protect you from the elements should there be any and look stylish, seamlessly fitting in with your outfit. It is no easy task to find the perfect jacket and they come in an abundance of different styles, all of which could be right for you.
When picking out the perfect jacket, it is important to consider the following points.
Choosing The Right Jacket Style
Ask yourself questions like when will I be wearing this jacket, will it go over a suit on the way to the office, is it right for brunch on Sunday morning or is it good to go to the gym after work?
Getting a good idea of when you intend to use this jacket will help ensure you get a style that is fit for purpose. Be honest with yourself about this and consider your personal style and lifestyle. This means making a choice of being a relaxed comfort guy or a sharp and sophisticated gent.
There is no wrong answer, but lying to yourself might leave you with a jacket that isn’t quite right. For example, a heavy overcoat will look great over a suit, but, will awful over your sweats. Imagine yourself in the clothes you wear regularly, now put a jacket into that picture and ask what works and what doesn’t.
Lastly, when it comes to style consider timelessness. Since you probably don’t want to have to buy a new jacket every time the seasons decide to lower the temperature in your part of the world, you’ll want something that will look cool for years to come. Stick to simple designs and you should be on track for a timeless aesthetic.
Choosing The Right Jacket To Meet Conditions
As much as I would love to cruise around in an oversized Canada Goose number, I live in Sydney and would end up in a sweaty mess. Consider the conditions you encounter on the regular. You might find you need to wear a four-inch-thick goose down jacket or you might find a linen bomber jacket is sufficient, whatever the conditions make sure you get something appropriate to ensure you don’t end up sweating like a pig or a shivering mess.
You might also want to consider precipitation, whether it comes in the form of snow, rain or doesn’t occur at all you’ll need a jacket to suit. A good point of reference is always the people around you – what are they wearing? Is it thick or thin? Heavy or light? This will help lead you in the right direction.
Choosing The Right Jacket Quality
If you face conditions on a daily basis that warrant a jacket, you’ll likely want something that always has you covered, a jacket that is warm and waterproof enough to get you through your trips outside. Alternatively, you might only need to wear a jacket every so often, but when you do need it, you want it to work.
Quality is very important when it comes to outerwear since we demand them to do so much. To ensure your jacket works properly when you need it to, it is important to invest in quality. Investing in something like a Canada Goose down jacket might seem steep initially, but if it lasts you 10-15 years, you’ll be laughing about how much use you have gotten out of it.
They’re timeless, high quality and each makes a range of styles to suit you and your needs. Here is our selection of the best jacket brands for men.
Barbour
Famous for their use of waxed cotton and diamond stitching, Barbour is a traditional outwear brand that is British through and through. Their jackets are built to last and will patina beautifully over time. Their designs have changed little in the past few decades, a testament to their timeless style and appeal.
A Days March
Founded in 2014, A Days March is a Swedish menswear brand that offers high-quality, clean-cut basics and staples at a reasonable price. Their designs are minimalistic, modern but take cues from the past.
Wax London
Wax London makes versatile, high-quality clothing for the modern man. Unlike many traditional menswear brands, Wax London takes environmental responsibility very seriously and produces all of their clothing to strict environmental and ethical standards.
C.P. Company
Famous for their ‘Goggle lens’ hood, C.P. Company is taking mens outwear in an all-new direction. Their designs are funky, yet don’t look silly and are built to last. If you’re looking for something a little more alternative, look no further.
Private White VC
Private White VC was built on the story of a British WWI hero, Private Jack White, the brand is a homage to traditional British know-how and meticulous construction. They have a great eye for detail and will last you a lifetime. Timeless designs ensure these jackets will never go out of style.
The North Face
The North Face is having quite a moment as of late. Traditionally known for their prolifically good outdoor gear, their range of modern and retro designs are now a hit with hypebeasts and dads alike. Not only do their jackets look great, but they’ll perform even better.
Stone Island
Founded in 1982, Stone Island and their compass patch have made waves in the outerwear scene. Their ultra-high-quality jackets look great and will keep you in good stead, no matter the conditions.
Todd Snyder
Todd Snyder has worked for the likes of Ralph Lauren, The GAP and Marc Jacobs all magnates in the menswear sphere. Since, he has started his own label that has a range of modern, quality essentials to suit any wardrobe.
Craig Green
Whilst only founding his company in 2012, Craig Green has made waves in menswear. His designs explore concepts of uniform and utility and have been critically acclaimed by some of the most prestigious awards in the men’s fashion sphere.
Canada Goose
The oh so famous patch all Canada Goose jackets bear is an iconic status symbol and is representative of those who are uncompromising when it comes to functionality. Canda Goose uses duck down the insulate their jackets and coyote fur for trim, both of which are sourced from Canada. Their jackets frequent the poles as well as the worlds highest peaks, demonstrating their uncompromising capabilities.