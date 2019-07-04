Scoring the right pair of pants for work and play isn’t child’s play. With endless choices in size, fit, materials, colours and styles, finding the perfect pair of trousers for your body shape is like finding rare Doritos under your couch. But we digress. A slick pair of trousers can totally transform your wardrobe with little hassle, especially if you’re good at mixing and matching different suit combinations. To get the perfect pair of trousers there are two key factors you need to consider.

The Perfect Trouser Fit

The way the fabric hugs (or doesn’t hug) your body is really crucial. If your trousers don’t fit correctly it wont matter what brand, material or colour the pants are, they’re quite simply going to suck. Ensure that your waist fits in the waist band and that there isn’t too much or too little fabric in the other key areas (glutes, thighs and calves). For most people this shouldn’t be an issue, however if you know you are smaller or larger in some areas bear that in mind when purchasing trousers and pick a fit (slim, straight or skinny) that you know will suit your body shape. If you are really concerned about the fit, simply check the size guide available for most products.

Understand Your Trouser Style

The style of the pants is composed of fit, fabric, colour, pattern. For example, some dark green linen trousers with a drawstring waist will be fantastic for your next tropical get away with sandals, however, they will not fly in the office. Similarly some tapered, woollen navy trousers with side adjustors will look sharp in the board room with a suit, however trying to dress them down with white sneakers could make you look out of place. Try to think about all the aspects of the trousers to see when they would be appropriate to wear. If you’re looking for something that is appropriate for all occasions consider a pair of chinos or any other trouser that has a tapered fit.

Get that right and you’re ready for our selection of killer brands that offer quality trousers for any occasion.